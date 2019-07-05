Filing period for disaster unemployment to close July 18, in four counties authorized for benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims must be filed by July 18, 2019, for individuals affected by the severe storms, and flooding that began in Arkansas, Desha, Logan, and Pope Counties on May 21, 2019 through June 14, 2019.

At the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a federal disaster declaration was issued designating Arkansas, Desha, Logan, and Pope Counties as federal disaster areas. Among the different types of assistance available to individuals and households by the federal disaster declaration is DUA. Individuals who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits (such as self-employed individuals) may be eligible for DUA, which provides unemployment benefits up to 28 weeks. The first possible week of compensation for DUA purposes is the week ending June 1, 2019, and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending December 7, 2019.

DUA claims may be filed at the following DWS offices:

Arkansas County – Pine Bluff Local Office, 1001 South Tennessee Street (870) 534‐1920

Desha County – Monticello Local Office, 477 South Main Street (870) 367‐2476

Dumas Local Office, 130 West Waterman – (870) 382‐1017

Logan County – Fort Smith Local Office, 616 Garrison Avenue, Room 101 (479) 783‐0231

Pope County – Russellville Local Office, 104 South Rochester Avenue (479) 968‐2784

Claims for these four counties must be filed between June 19, 2019 through July 18, 2019, at DWS offices from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. DWS offices also will provide re-employment assistance where appropriate. Claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.

To be eligible for benefits, individuals must have worked or have been scheduled to work in the disaster area, but because of the disaster, they no longer have a job, a place to work in the area or could not get to their place of work because of disaster damage. They also may qualify if they have been prevented from working because of an injury or illness resulting from the disaster or if they have become the head of household and need employment because the head of the household died as a result of the disaster. This benefit also may be available to self-employed individuals who have lost all or part of their livelihood as a result of the disaster.

Each claim is considered individually; therefore, individuals who believe they may be eligible should bring a copy of their government issued photo identification, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment, and documents verifying income, such as income tax statements, recent pay stubs, W-2 forms or other proof of net income for 2018.

DWS officials understand that because of property losses some claimants may not have the necessary 2018 income information. Although some delays may result without this information, DWS staff will make every effort to work with DUA claimants to confirm their income information and expedite the claims-taking procedure.