Final Interstate 630 expansion work in Little Rock Could be done this week, weather permitting

PULASKI COUNTY (News Release) – The placement of permanent pavement markings on Interstate 630 will require nighttime lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Crews will alternate eastbound and westbound lane closures on I-630 between Baptist Health Drive (Exit 7) and University Avenue (Exit 5) to allow for the work. Weather permitting, this work will occur Tuesday night, April 21 through Thursday night, April 23, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels. Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 has been widened for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening was substantially complete in early April 2020. More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.