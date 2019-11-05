Final schedule of events announced for Güdrun, 3-day mountain biking festival

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — The final schedule of events was announced Nov. 3 for the first ever Güdrun – Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival, a three-day festival to celebrate the opening of Hot Springs’ nationally acclaimed new system of mountain bike trails in the northern section of the city.

The festival will include a Slow Roll Ride through downtown Hot Springs, a mountain bike expo at the Hot Springs Convention Center, a series of competitive rides on the Northwoods and Cedar Glades Park trails, a bonfire celebration and a drawing for a Salsa Timberjack mountain bike. Participants in the Güdrun events will be registered for the bike drawing.

The Slow Roll Ride through the downtown area, sponsored by Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, will include a trip that travels through the Arlington Hotel at the northern end of Bathhouse Row.

“We will be riding up Central Avenue to Fountain Street, then onto the Arlington veranda, through the front doors into the lobby then out the back valet doors back out onto Central and then make a loop around Whittington Avenue and back to the Bank OZK Arena starting point,” said Traci Berry, trails coordinator for Visit Hot Springs. “Participants in the Slow Roll will be getting some sweet gifts, including a long-sleeve T-shirt, a Specialized water bottle and DeFeet socks.

“Riders are encouraged to dress in costume and a prize package will be awarded to the best costume.

“We are inviting everyone to join us November 15 – 17 as we celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the Northwoods Trails with a weekend of mountain bike fun for all ages,” Berry said.

“The genesis of the Northwoods Trails goes back to the early days of the Attila the Hun Mountain Bike Race, which began in 1992 where The Northwoods Trails are located today,” she said.” Following the events of 9/11 in 2001, the race was moved to Charlton Campground and then eventually to Cedar Glades Park where The Attila has been held each year since.

“The Attila the Hun competitive race to be held Sunday, November 17, will be the final race of the season for the 2019 Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series. There will be plenty of places for spectators to see the racers and cheer them on.

“In November 2018, the Northwoods Trails System was opened to the public. Now, with Phase One of the Northwoods complete we have 15.7 miles of trails open, with more planned for Phase Two of the project.”

THE GUDRUN MTB FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

• 12 p.m. — Güdrun Registration and Expo opens at the Hot Springs Convention Center (closes at 7 p.m.)

• 2 p.m. — Mini-Enduro Pre-Ride at Waterworks Trailhead

• 7 p.m. — Güdrun Beer Release and Northwoods Birthday Bash at Superior Bathhouse Brewery

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

• 9 a.m. — Slow Roll registration at Bank OZK Arena back parking lot (closes at 10:30 a.m.)

• 11 a.m. — Slow Roll Downtown from the Bank OZK parking lot through the Historic Arlington Hotel, around Whittington Avenue and back to the starting line at the arena

• 11 a.m. — Vendors Open at Cedar Glades Park

• 12:30 p.m. — Northwoods Trails Birthday Cake at Cedar Glades

• 1 p.m. — Cedar Glades Climbing Wall (closes at 3 p.m.)

• 1 p.m. — Attila the Hun Course pre-ride

• 1 p.m. —- Güdrun Mini-Enduro

• 3 p.m. — Güdrun Jump Jam

• 5 p.m. — Afterparty Bonfire at Cedar Glades with limbo, bunny hops and more

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Attila the Hun XC Mountain Bike Race at Cedar Glades Park

• 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Güdrun Afterparty at Red Light Roastery Coffee House.

(All Times are subject to change.)



The Salsa Timberjack mountain bike that will be given away was donated by Parkside Cycle and Salsa Bikes. The specs for the bike are: Frame: Aluminum;

Fork: SR Suntour XCR 34 Air 130 mm travel, 15 x 110mm; Drivetrain: Shimano Deore; Brakes: Hydraulic Disc Brakes — Shimano MT201, 180mm front and 160mm rear rotors. Participants in the Gudrun events will be registered for the bike drawing. Register for all Gudrun events at http://gudrunmtbfest.com/

The Güdrun Festival was named after a Germanic heroic legend, Berry said.

“Güdrun was a warrior. A Viking!. Wife to Attila the Hun and later defeater of the Huns,” she said.

When completed, future phases of the Northwoods Trail System will provide 44.6 miles of mountain bike trails that will be among the best in North America, according to Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs. A starting date on construction of the second phase will be announced later.

The Northwoods Trail System mountain bike facility is located in the northern section of Hot Springs.

Visit Hot Springs began construction in November 2017 on Phase One of the Northwoods system, with assistance from Tom Walton, Steuart Walton and the Walton Family Foundation.

For more information contact Traci Berry at 501-321-2027.