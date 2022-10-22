LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.

Officials released Saturday, the Arkansas State Fair is preparing for its final weekend before it closes Sunday, October 23.

The Arkansas State Fair has had over 330,000 visitors over the last eight days.

“We’ve had a great eight days of the fair so far,” interim General Manager Tiffany Wilkerson said. “We are looking forward to finishing the fair with a strong weekend of attendance.”

Entergy employees, FFA, FCCLA, 4-H members and Scouts can all receive discounted admissions at the fair gates on Saturday.

Fair-goers can watch country musicians Megan Moroney and Blanco Brown on the Lotto Main Stage on Saturday night.

For all promotions, concert and exhibit schedules, food and ride lists head to ArkansasStateFair.com.