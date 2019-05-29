Arkansas Urology celebrates new Conway location with groundbreaking ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On May 23, Arkansas Urology, Senator Jason Rapert, James Walden, Director of Planning and Development for the city of Conway, District 70 Representative, Spencer Hawks, a representative from Commercial Realty, LLC, Congressman French Hill’s office representative Chelsea Perry, Conway Chamber of Commerce and local community members gathered at the construction site on Superior Drive at noon to break ground and officially begin construction for the new Arkansas Urology Conway location.

“Arkansas Urology is continuously dedicated to providing solutions to needs not just within the central Arkansas community, but the entire state,” said Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology. “There was a recognized need to fill a demand in the Conway community with an expanded clinic so our providers and their care teams could not only maintain the current high-quality care our patients have come to expect, but add additional square footage to offer the latest in innovation and urological techniques to patients as well. Arkansas Urology is thrilled to be able to offer this new space to Conway and the surrounding community.”

In 2017, Arkansas Urology acquired Conway Urology, an independent group practice located at 495 Hogan Lane. Since this merger, two additional physicians have joined Arkansas Urology and began practicing out of the Conway clinic location.

“With three urologists and two APNs, we needed more space to provide our patients with the best care possible. Our new clinic will aide in a much more efficient and ultimately pleasant patient experience,” said Dr. Jeff Marotte, physician-partner practicing at Arkansas Urology’s Conway clinic. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the addition of my two new partners who share my commitment in serving patients from northcentral Arkansas, and our entire staff is very excited to see this project come to fruition. We have two great hospitals in Conway that have made great structural improvements to provide a modern, efficient and compassionate setting. We will soon join them with a new clinic offering the state of the art urological care patients deserve.”

Scheduled to open early 2020, the new location’s design incorporates green building concepts such as sunscreens, high-efficiency glazing, LED lighting and high-efficiency HVAC units. The clinic will provide comprehensive urological treatment services to men and women of all ages. Patients will have access to the most effective, state-of-the-art procedures in a caring and compassionate atmosphere. Arkansas Urology’s dedication to technology ensures that corrective treatment and recovery is faster and more comfortable.

About Arkansas Urology

Arkansas Urology provides the latest innovations in medical technology and surgical techniques to its patients through nine Centers of Excellence in urological specialties. The physicians and professional staff comprise one of the most experienced and respected urological practices in the region. Arkansas Urology treats approximately 90,000 patients a year at ten facilities in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Benton, Clinton, El Dorado, Heber Springs, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Stuttgart, and Russellville as well as in the Advanced Prostate Cancer Center. In 2018 Arkansas Urology opened the Centerview Surgery Center, an accredited, state-of-the-art urological outpatient surgery center. Arkansas Urology is made up of 17 physicians, 9 physician extenders, and 200 clinical and business staff employees.