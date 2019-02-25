More than 6.4 million people visited Pulaski County in 2018

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) has released its 2018 annual report, reflecting the destination’s most recent performance as a leisure and business travel destination. Arkansas’s capital city continues to lead the state’s travel industry.

Annual Visitation:

More than 6.4 million people visited Pulaski County (**), accounting for 22 percent of the state’s total visitors in all 75 Arkansas counties.

Economic Impact:

In Pulaski County alone, travel was a huge economic driver. Those 6.4 million visitors generated $1.95 billion in travel spending, accounting for 25 percent of the state’s entire travel expenditures. It created 13,786 travel industry jobs. It was responsible for $368.6 million in industry payroll. Visitors contributed $74.2 million and $33.3 million in state and local tax revenue, respectively. Pulaski County represented 23 percent of the state’s total travel-related employment. The 2% local advertising and promotion (A&P) tax collections continue to rise, with $14.3 million in 2018, and increase of 2.16% over 2017 collections.

Events:

The LRCVB manages multiple public event venues: Statehouse Convention Center, Robinson Center and River Market. In 2018, 636,683 people attended 525 events in those venues combined. The LRCVB sales team reported more than 189,716 room night bookings for events taking place 2018-2028.

Robinson Center Success:

Robinson Center re-opened in November 2016 following a 28-month, $70 million dollar restoration, renovation and expansion. It continues to bring net gains and hit productions. In 2018, Disney’s The Lion King brought 23 performances, making it Little Rock’s longest running Broadway production to-date. The performance hall welcomed more than 49,000 theatergoers during that time, resulting in an estimated economic impact of more than $11 million (***). The building also received AIA Arkansas’s 2018 Honor Award.

Accolades:

Little Rock gained national and international attention in 2018 with the launch of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail that includes more than 100 sites in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Little Rock is home to six destinations, including Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site that boast a Top Ten Trail Designation.

Little Rock added the following accolades to its comprehensive list:

• “Best Place to Live in Every State” – BusinessInsider.com, Dec. 2018

• #2 “Best Places to Retire” – Livability.com, Nov. 2018

• One of “14 Cities that Give You the Worst Case of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)” – Expedia.com, Sept. 2018

• One of “Best Places to Live in the South” – Southern Travel & Lifestyles Magazine, Sept. 2018

• #8 “America’s Top 10 Small Cities for Prosperity” – Resonance Consultancy, June 2018

• #23 “America’s 50 Best Small Cities” – Resonance Consultancy, June 2018

• “Little Rock: An Urban Renaissance on the Banks of the Arkansas River” feature – Napa Valley Register, May 2018

Little Rock continues to grow and prosper as a destination. For more 2018 Annual Report details and a look ahead, visit www.littlerock.com/about/annual-reports.