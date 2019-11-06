Simmons Bank named an SBA Lender of the Year for Arkansas District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)– On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Simmons Bank was recognized as the Category One “Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender of the Year” at the 2019 SBA Lender Awards, hosted by the Arkansas District Office and the Arkansas Community Bankers Association. The Category One awards designation recognizes financial institutions with more than $6 billion in assets.

Simmons had 22 7(a) loans in its home state of Arkansas for SBA’s fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, totaling $5,691,900 (amount excludes 504 loans).

“We’re thankful to our customers whose trust and loyalty have made Simmons a leading small business lender in Arkansas,” said Mark Wilson, Simmons Bank’s director of small business lending. “There’s no greater achievement for a bank than putting someone in business, and Simmons’ dedicated team of professionals works daily to enrich lending experiences for our small business customers.”

The award follows recent steps by Simmons to bolster its small business leadership. In May 2019, Simmons announced its hire of Little Rock-based Itzel Meador to serve as SBA regional manager of sales and business development for the bank’s eight-state footprint.