Stores Packed with Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Christmas Eve.

Shopping centers are packed with last minute Christmas shoppers.

The parking lots and stores in Park Plaza Mall were busy today as shoppers were finishing up their Christmas list.

"Nice gift for their mother - everyone else's shopping done - figured we wait till last and surprise her at work - that way don't have to worry about hiding it - I can just run it right in the house," said Edward Gipson.

The mall closes early at 6 p.m. as do some other retailers.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Kroger closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Park Plaza Mall closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.

Khols closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.

Dicks Sporting Goods closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.

Barnes and Noble closes at 10 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.

Best Buy closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.