NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is hospitalized after a boat accident near Murray Park.

According to investigators, It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Friday night

North Little Rock fire crews conducted the water rescue after the man was able to dial 9-1-1 and report being injured and stuck on a rocky sand bar near Murray Park.

Responders say the man suffered a head injury when he collided with rocks in the river near the shore.

Rescuers from both Little Rock and North Little Rock responded.

The injured man was separated from his boat and unable to provide an exact location.

Chief Phil Pounders with the North Little Rock Fire Department reports they were able to “ping” the man’s phone.

Due to the low river level near the shore, the crew was able to form a rope rescue chain to link to the sand bar and rescue the man.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire department reports the wrecked boat has been spotted floating downstream, and a recovery is underway.