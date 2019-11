PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Burke.

Burke is facing a felony charge and a misdemeanor charge of Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of a credit card.

He stole a this credit card during a burglary at the North Pulaski Fire Department.

If you know anything about this or where Burke is, you are asked to call police at 501-340-8477.