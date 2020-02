LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A vacant home under renovation burned in the 1400 block of South Spring Street in Little Rock.

The home next door on the north side was also damaged.

That home has been turned into apartments and those seven tenants have been displaced.







The Red Cross is assisting

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the historic Quapaw Quarter just after 6:00 a.m.

The fire marshal is on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.