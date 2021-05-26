ATKINS, Ark. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a fire rolling through buildings in downtown Atkins Wednesday afternoon.

According to reporting partners River Valley Now, the blaze is believed to have started in a flea market on East Main Street.

Firefighters from Atkins and Pottsville have all responded to the incident, and local law enforcement is asking the public to steer clear of the area while the crews are working to bring the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.