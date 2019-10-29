Fire safety event leads kids to Junior Fire Marshals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You might say the capitol city is a little safer tonight.

Some students at Don Roberts Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety.

They were guided on what to do if a fire starts in the kitchen. After they completed the program they became Junior Fire Marshals.

“We’ve been teaching fire safety for 72 years and since that time we’ve deputized 111 million children across the country. Fire is in our DNA,” Ann Marie Labreck said with the Hartford.

The hope is that the children will share what they learned with their family. The event was sponsored by the Little Fire Department and the Hartford.