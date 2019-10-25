Firefighter survives 23 feet fall from stand during urban hunt in Hot Springs Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — A local firefighter recovers after falling nearly 25 feet from a tree stand while hunting in Hot Springs Village.

Zachary Sykora says it happened on Oct. 4 during a citywide urban bow hunt.

He barely remembers anything about the fall, which left him with 11 broken ribs, five broken vertebrae, a deflated lung and a cracked hip.

“The fall, laying there calling my wife, getting out of the woods, flying on the helicopter — I don’t remember any of it,” Sykora says.

It’s unclear what caused the fall, but Sykora says it was likely some type of equipment failure.

He’s fitted in a brace now and uses a walker to get around.

His wife, two sons, family members and co-workers continue to check in on him and offer support.

It was his co-worker’ response that day that has made him eternally grateful.

“The guys that were on duty that day at the fire department, I can’t thank them enough,” Sykora says through tears.

“It took them to get me out of the woods, to keep me alive.”

Sykora says his family and his faith have made the recovery process not nearly as bad as it could be.

“I didn’t die. I’m not paralyzed.”

“It’s all by the grace of God… that I’m still alive.”

Community fundraisers have been scheduled in the coming week to help raise money for medical expenses.

One is scheduled for Tuesday at Charlie’s Pizza in Hot Springs Village.

Another is scheduled for next Saturday, Nov. 2 at a community pavilion, which will also include a gun raffle.