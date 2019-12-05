Firefighters build porch ramp for 76-year-old woman with cancer

PANGBURN, Ark.- Volunteer firefighters in Pangburn are going above their call of duty this weekend, to help a senior citizen who’s battling both cancer and Alzheimer’s.



Around 20 of them are showing up at the house of 76-year-old Marsha Whitehead, with their own tools from home, first thing Saturday, to build her a new porch with a ramp.



They want it ready before her second round of chemo this coming week. Fire Chief Donny Gray says he remembers the sweet woman from when he was just a boy.



“She actually worked in the school back when I was in school numerous years ago, so she actually raised a lot of us kids around here,” Gray said.

Marsha’s daughter-in-law Paula says she didn’t retire from her job at the Pangburn school until just about eight years ago, where she served for several decades.



She also says the project is a surprise and Marsha’s not expecting to see all those firefighters and first-responders at her door come Saturday.



A hundred percent of the materials they’ll use, like the lumber and hardware, have all been donated by Lowe’s in Searcy.