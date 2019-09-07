Firefighters remember 9/11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock stair climb was an event to honor the fallen first responders during 9/11. This event is where firefighters climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear.

The Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a memorial event that strives to keep the promise to Never Forget those who lost their lives when the twin towers fell.

Today, many people participated in the stair climb at Jack Stephen’s.

Although the event is first responder focused, the community is invited to participate as a climber, volunteer, or sponsor.

The morning began with a solemn memorial ceremony to remember the fallen. Climbers then were escorted into the building by pipes and drums as they began their climb. Participants climbed 110 floors to symbolize the height of the twin towers. The number of participants were limited to the number of fallen first responders.