Fires in Little Rock neighborhood ignites anger in homeowners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Fires in a Little Rock neighborhood has homeowners concerns.

In the past few weeks multiple fires have been set in the Pettaway neighborhood. Some neighbors have even captured the blazes on camera. Now they want to know who is responsible for setting the brush piles on fire.

“We take great pride in our neighborhood so it does hurt me to know that someone is out there doing some malicious,” explained one homeowner.

People in the neighborhood explain that the debris has been there in piles for sometime because the city is behind on pick-ups. Despite the limbs just sitting their they say there is no excuse for someone to put the neighborhood in danger by setting them on fire.

“It’s dry outside and my concern that maybe an ember would hit somebodies roof,” a neighbor explained.

Homeowners also feel the fires are wasting resources with-in the fire department. The department said they are always happy to help but which whoever is continues to do this would stop.

“We usually can take care of that problem pretty easily but at the same time we are using up the cities resources when there could be a true emergency somewhere else that we need to be responding to,” said Captain Doug Coffman.

Now everyone in the Pettaway area keeps their eyes out in hopes of catching who is responsible. If you have any information about the fires you are encouraged to call Little Rock Police.