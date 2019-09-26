Pro-casino Pope County residents express concern over anti-casino fundraising letter

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- In Russellville some members of the community are saying that the First Baptist Church is playing too large a role in the fight against a possible casino.

The issue raised by casino supporters regards a letter addressed to Pope County Citizens by Larry Walker on behalf of the anti-casino group United for a Better Pope County.

It asked for financial contributions for $20,000 in legal costs related to two cases pending in court.

That legal effort would bring a ballot initiative to remove Pope County from the State Constitution as a location for a casino.

The letter, seen in full below, suggests the checks can be mailed to an address on Main Street, or brought to Walker at the church.





The pastor of First Baptist Church, Greg Sykes, spoke with us by phone after the broadcast.

He says Walker’s letter was sent on behalf of the anti-casino organization and not on behalf of the church.

We made an effort to speak with representatives of the church while in Russellville, but did not get an interview addressing the matter before the story about the concerns aired.

“To me, the church is a place you go to church to learn the word of God. Not to say hey I need money or we need money to go fight and keep a casino out of Russellville,” said community member Lynn Lipe.

“I think it is greatly an abuse of their power,” said Kelly Jett, President of Pope County Majority.

Pastor Sykes says a written statement will follow.