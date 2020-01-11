First Electric Cooperative restores power to over 1,100 members after storm damage

Jacksonville, Ark. — Jan. 11, 2020 – As of 8:30 a.m. First Electric’s crews are working to safely restore power to 31 scattered outages impacting 1,181 members.

Storms and high winds have caused multiple broken poles in the Seaton area of Lonoke County where more than 840 members are without power. Also in Lonoke County, more than 160 members in the Austin area have an extended outage also due to broken poles. Estimated times of restoration for both areas may be extended due to the location and difficulty to replace the poles.

Crews will continue to work until all power is safely restored. Please refer to our outage viewer for updates – outage.fecc.coop.

First Electric serves more than 95,000 active accounts throughout 18 counties in central and southeast Arkansas. The cooperative’s headquarters is located in Jacksonville with full-service offices in Bryant, Heber Springs, Perryville and Stuttgart. For more information, call 800-489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.