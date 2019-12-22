First responders stress the importance of visible address numbers

SHERIDAN, Ark. – Emergency crews in Sheridan are warning residents they may not be able to find your house. Many address labels don’t meet county guidelines. The numbers are either too small, not clearly visible or not there at all.

It’s something you may not think about, the numbers identifying where you live.

“Most people don’t until they need it,” Sheridan Fire Chief Ben Hammond said.

In an emergency situation, however those labels are all first responders have to go on. According to Chief Hammond there are a million things running through his mind when he gets a call.

“What’s the incident, what resources do we need are there fire hydrants near by,” Chief Hammond said.

What he says shouldn’t be an issue is finding the home or location he’s supposed to respond to. Grant County ordinance states those numbers should be four inches or larger either on the home or at the driveway. It should be visible from the road and contrast the background. The numbers also need to be on the mailbox, four inches or larger. Driving through Sheridan Chief Hammond pointed out some homes that followed the law.

“This mailbox right here I can see underneath it, directly underneath it’s reflective numbers that say 713 so that’s very good,” Chief Hammond said.

Others on the other hand, missed the mark.

“This address it’s either covered up or not posted,” Chief Hammond said.

In a profession where time is everything, Hammond says this simple system makes all the difference.

“It will help us get to your house in the event of an emergency. It could be critical if its not done right.,” Chief Hammond said.

While not part of the ordinance, Chief Hammond explained it helps even more if those numbers are reflective since about 70% of the calls come in at night. Also if the home has a private drive the numbers need to be on the edge of the driveway to indicate this is where first responders can enter.