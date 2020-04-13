Five teachers named 2020 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce the five educators selected as finalists for the 2020 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year Award.

“In this second year of the program, our team reviewed many quality applications; however, when the #CSforAR team carefully considered every application, the team unanimously agreed that these five educators demonstrate both a long-term and ongoing commitment to, passion for, and impact on computer science education in Arkansas and the nation,” said Anthony Owen, state director of Computer Science Education. “These educators have earned and deserve this recognition.”

The 2020 Computer Science Educator of the Year Finalists are as follows.

Sean Gray, Marion School District

Brenda Qualls, Bryant Public Schools

Kimberly Raup, Conway Public Schools

John Mark Russell, Bentonville School District

Lauren Taylor, Dardanelle Public Schools

Each finalist will receive a $2,500 award from the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science. A panel composed of representatives from the ADE Computer Science Initiative Unit and external computer science and education leaders will review the finalists’ applications and select the 2020 Computer Science Educator of the Year based on a rubric scoring system. The winner, who will be announced at a later date, will receive an additional $12,500 award.

For more information, please see http://bit.ly/2J0n3YE.