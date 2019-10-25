Flood Watch for Parts of Arkansas. Heavy Rain Tonight into Saturday Morning

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Parts of Arkansas through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is likely for Eastern Arkansas where 2 to locally 4 inches of rain is possible through Saturday.

A slow moving front stalls East of Arkansas tonight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga, over the Gulf as of Friday afternoon, quickly moves Northward along the front.

Olga becomes a wave moving along the front after moving inland tonight, enhancing the rainfall along the front. The low moves Northeastward into the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon with drier air moving into Arkansas.