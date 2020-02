Florida man arrested for driving into voter sign-up tent

This February 2020 booking photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows Gregory William Loel Timm. The Florida sheriff’s office said Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, that Timm was arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Florida says a man has been arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday via Twitter that Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute. According to witnesses, Timm drove a van through a tent where they were working to register voters.