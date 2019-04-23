Flu deaths increase to 113 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seven more Arkansans have died from the flu this season.

That’s according to the Week 16 flu report released Tuesday by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), which shows the season total now at 113.

The ADH says 71 percent of the adults who died from the flu this season were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccine history.

For Week 16, Arkansas reported “Sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for geographic spread of influenza, and “Minimal” or 1/10 for ILI (influenza like illness) intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 32,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

In Week 16, thirty-five counties reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Pulaski, Craighead, White, Crittenden, Lonoke, Sebastian, Desha, and Washington.

Click here for the Week 16 Arkansas flu report.