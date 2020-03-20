Food distribution taking place at Pine Bluff Convention Center, March 23rd

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) — The Delta Network Food Bank will distribute approximately 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to citizens of Pine Bluff and surrounding towns on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The distribution will take place at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Public must stay in your vehicles at all times, observing social distancing. The handing out of the chicken will be treated as a drivethru. During this process, People will arrive at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and enter into “Parking Lot D” just off of Missouri street.

The food will be distributed to each vehicle. After receiving the food, vehicles will circle back to exit out of the parking lot onto Missouri street.

The distribution is a partnership between Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods and is a part of their Hunger Relief Projects. We intend to provide food subsidy as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Please follow the directions for the distribution as we are trying to limit physical contact during the distribution. You will only need to provide your name to be eligible to pick up the product. The product will be available on a first come first served basis.