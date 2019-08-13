Football coach tells how his team stays cool and safe during the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several High Schools are tackling the heat as they prepare for football season.

In Harrisburg this afternoon head coach Aaron Thornton described the measures the hornets have implemented to keeping everyone cool and safe.

“They get water whenever they need water. We have built in extra water breaks today. We gave them times off. We took pads and helmets off of them. And we only went 20 minutes with full pad aspect on them. Any other time they were in helmets or no gear at all just outside walking through trying to be able to make sure they got work done but at the same time took care of our kids and their bodies. We warmed up inside. We had watermelons before and after practice for them to keep them hydrated as well”

It’s also important to be mindful of what your body is telling you. If you’re out in the heat and begin to feel dizzy, short of breath or confused, take a break and get somewhere cool.

Drink plenty of water.