Fordyce students back in school after taking three days to disinfect schools

FORDYCE, Ark. – The Fordyce School District is back in session this week after battling the flu last week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 30% of students in Dallas County were absent from school because of the flu.

The Fordyce Superintendent said she canceled school for three days to clean the buildings inside and out.

“I think it’s safe to call it an epidemic,” Superintendent Dr. Judy Hubbell said.

At this point, there are about 30 students each in the elementary school and the high school that are out sick.

That number was more than 100 last week. In total, Fordyce has about 760 students.

“The elementary had 144 kids out Thursday and Friday they had 150. It was just about the same at the high school,” Dr. Hubbell said.

Dr. Hubbell is asking parents to wash their child’s belongings before sending them back to class.