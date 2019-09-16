Former Adjutant General Mark Berry announces candidacy for House District 82

OZARK, Ark. – Lieutenant General Mark Berry (AR Retired) today announced his candidacy as a Republican for State Representative District 82. The district includes portions of Crawford, Franklin, and Madison Counties. General Berry said:
“My entire adult life has been spent in defense of our great country. I have received strong encouragement from state and local officials to consider running for State Representative. After much prayer and consideration, I have determined this call, to continue public service, is a call I must answer. Our shared conservative values that we hold so close in District 82 are under attack. We need leadership that will have the strength of conviction and conscience to defend those values. As I look around District 82, I also see the need for continued job growth and the opportunities that those potential jobs will bring. I am committed to working with Governor Asa Hutchinson as he works to bring more jobs to our state.”Lieutenant General Mark Berry