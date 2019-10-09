Former NLR mayor enters race again

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Terry C. Hartwick is formally announcing his campaign for Mayor of North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hartwick says, “Through an exploratory committee, I feel confident that my goals and visions for the future of this great city align with the citizens of North Little Rock. My commitment to the city, along with my lifetime public service career make me an exemplary mayoral candidate for 2020.”

Hartwick, previously served as North Little Rock mayor from 1985-1988. After which, he served as CEO of The North Little Rock Chamber and currently serves as Director of North Little Rock Parks and Recreation. “I grew up in North Little Rock and have lived here most all of my life, everything I have done, and will do, is about making North Little Rock better for its residents and their children.”

An announcement will be held at The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, October 15th at 5:30pm.