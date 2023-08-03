FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player Charles Balentine passed away Wednesday at the age of 60, confirmed by close friend and Hogville writer/Pig Trail Nation contributor Dudley Dawson.
From 1981-85, Ballentine put on a Razorback jersey 104 different times. During his career, the Former Hog forward averaged 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Balentine became immortalized in Razorback basketball history on Feb. 12, 1984. With four seconds left, Balentine hit the game winning shot as unranked Arkansas defeated Michael Jordan and the number one ranked UNC Tar Heels 65-64.
After his playing career in Fayetteville came to an end, Balentine was drafted 120 overall to the Sacramento Kings in 1985. In 2013, Balentine was inducted into the Arkansas Hall of Honor.