Former Razorback basketball players Charles Balentine passes away at the age of 60.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player Charles Balentine passed away Wednesday at the age of 60, confirmed by close friend and Hogville writer/Pig Trail Nation contributor Dudley Dawson.

From 1981-85, Ballentine put on a Razorback jersey 104 different times. During his career, the Former Hog forward averaged 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

It is with a heavy heart and the family’s permission that I acknowledge that my best friend and former Arkansas basketball player Charles Balentine passed away today at the age of 60. — Dudley E. Dawson (@Dedsports) August 3, 2023

Balentine became immortalized in Razorback basketball history on Feb. 12, 1984. With four seconds left, Balentine hit the game winning shot as unranked Arkansas defeated Michael Jordan and the number one ranked UNC Tar Heels 65-64.

Sad to learn of the passing of 1980s Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball star Charles Balentine, 60 … a great person in life, Balentine famously hit the gm-winning shot to send Arkansas over No. 1, undefeated, & Michael Jordan-led North Carolina in Pine Bluff in February 1984 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 3, 2023

After his playing career in Fayetteville came to an end, Balentine was drafted 120 overall to the Sacramento Kings in 1985. In 2013, Balentine was inducted into the Arkansas Hall of Honor.