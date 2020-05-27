Former Razorback Leroy Sutton III Passes Away

Only days after the death of former Arkansas Head Coach Eddie Sutton, the Razorback basketball family was hit with another loss.
Leroy Sutton III, who played with the Razorbacks from 1979-1984 passed away on Tuesday. Sutton was from South Bend, IN, before he came to Fayetteville to play for Arkansas.
We don’t know many details about his death at this time, but some of his former teammates including Darrell Walker and Joe Kleine shared their condolences earlier Tuesday.
Others shared memories Leroy Sutton on social media.