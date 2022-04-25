FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks surprised customers at the Raising Canes on MLK Monday.

Burks not only took orders at the register, but handed out chicken to customers in the drive-thru too.

After he was done with his “shift,” he signed autographs and took photos with fans who had stopped by.

Burks is getting ready for the NFL Draft on Thursday where he’s projected to be a first-round pick.

Some analysts think he could go 22nd overall to Green Bay, 23rd to Arizona, or 25th to the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL Draft will be in Vegas, but that’s actually not where Burks will be on Thursday night.

Instead, he’s going to be watching the draft from Arkansas and he has a good reason why.

“My great grandma is my everything. I didn’t want to put her on a plane and fly out there and go through all that trouble. I wanted to do it at home so she could be there with me,” Burks said.