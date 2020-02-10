Forrest City community reacts to deadly Walmart shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The entire town of Forrest City has been talking about the deadly shooting that left two police officers injured and a suspect dead.

We spoke with one man who said his dad was inside the Walmart pharmacy when the shooting happened.

Keith Jordan said he got the call about a shooting at Walmart, and knew immediately that was where his 98-year-old father was.

When Jordan finally got in contact with his dad, he told him he was moved to the auto parts section of the store, and was okay, but it was definitely a scary moment for that family.

“The family is very distraught, was very distraught. It could’ve easily been anybody killed. Could’ve been him, anybody’s family, but the police officers responded quickly and stopped the shooter,” said Jordan.

One of the biggest questions people have been asking is how are the officers who were injured during the shooting, and they hope they make a quick recovery.