Four musical legends jam on Rep stage in million dollar quartet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— (News Release) Million Dollar Quartet, a Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical, is the next production in The Rep’s 2019 Season. Tickets for the production, which runs Sept. 4-Oct. 6, are available at TheRep.org.

Based on the book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet chronicles the epic 1956 recording session of young rock ‘n roll stars Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

“It’s more than just a jukebox musical,” said Director Hunter Foster. “It’s a dramatic play. But, the music is still the star and by the end people are usually dancing in the aisles.”

Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

“All the music that audiences will hear is actually being played by the actors,” Foster said. “Most audiences can’t believe they are playing because they are so good! We’re bringing some of the best actor/musicians in the country to Arkansas.”

The Arkansas Rep cast includes Trent Rowland (Elvis Presley), Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash), Skye Scott (Carl Perkins), Brandyn Day (Jerry Lee Lewis), Karack Osborn (Sam Phillips), Alyssa Gardner (Dyanne), Brian Wolverton (Jay Perkins) and David W. Lincoln (W.S. “Fluke” Holland).

The design and creative team includes Lauren T. Roark, costume designer; Erin Reed, associate costume designer; Adam Koch, set designer; Steven Royal, associate set designer; James Barry, music supervisor; Kirk Bookman, original lighting designer; Steve O’Shea, lighting designer; and Luke Mitchell, sound designer. The stage manager is Colin JB and Merit Glover is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets start at $20. Discounts are available for full-time students, season subscribers, seniors and military personnel. For complete information, visit TheRep.org.

Tickets May be purchased online at TheRep.org, by phone at (501) 378-0405 or by visiting the Box Office at 601 Main Street in Little Rock. Performances run Sept. 6-Oct. 6. Low-priced previews run Sept. 4-5.

Performance Dates, Times for Million Dollar Quartet

Preview Performances

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

Pay What You Can Night

Sponsored by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Patrons are invited to attend the first preview of Opening Week by paying any amount they wish for their tickets. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street the day of the performance. The Box Office opens at 9 a.m. There are at least 100 tickets available for purchase, and tickets are limited to two per person.

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Regular Performances

Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sept. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and Oct. 2-3

Fridays at 8 p.m., Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4 Saturdays at 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 28 and Oct. 5

Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5

Sundays at 2 p.m., Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6

Special Performances

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., is an American Sign Language-interpreted performance

Special Events for Million Dollar Quartet

Jailhouse Rock Party

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rock Town Distillery, 1201 Main St., Little Rock, 72202

Attendees can enjoy a special performance by cast member Trent Rowland as Elvis while sipping Rock Town’s special $5 cocktail, “The Jailbird.” Members of The Rep’s young professionals group, The 601 Club, will receive a coupon for a free tour and tasting at Rock Town. RSVP to kmiller@therep.org.

Johnny Cash at Barnes & Noble

Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, 11500 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock, 72211

Enjoy a special performance by Bill Scott Sheets, who plays Johnny Cash in The Rep’s production of Million Dollar Quartet, while supporting The Rep. The theatre receives a portion of Barnes & Noble sales from the day. You could also win free tickets to the show and more!

Director’s Talk

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:15 p.m.

Clinton School of Public Service Distinguished Speaker Series

Thursday, Sept. 5, 12 p.m.

Join members of the cast and creative team for a panel discussion on this production.

Beer Night with Diamond Bear Brewing Co. Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Arkansas Times and Diamond Bear Brewing Co.

Enjoy a complimentary beer tasting provided by Diamond Bear Brewing Co.

Opening Night Champagne Reception

Friday, Sept. 6

Celebrate with the cast after the Opening Night performance. Enjoy a special champagne toast and light hors d’oeuvres.

Pay Your Age Night

Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Little Rock Soiree and Zetêo Coffee

If you’re age 22-40, you can pay your age at The Rep! Enjoy great theatre at a great price. Plus, enjoy complimentary beverages from Zetêo Coffee. There are 50 tickets available for purchase, and tickets are limited to four per household. Purchase through the Box Office in person or by phone (sorry, no online sales). Ticket price is based on the age of the oldest person in the group. Proof of age for each member of the party is required at time of pick-up. Offer is based on seating availability.

Beer Night with Stone’s Throw Brewing

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a complimentary beer tasting provided by Stone’s Throw Brewing.

Post-Show Talk Back

Wednesday, Sept. 18, immediately following the performance

Stay after the performance for a complimentary discussion with members of the cast.

Upcoming Productions It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Dec. 4-22. More information is available at TheRep.org