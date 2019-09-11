Breaking News
Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested

FOX 16 News at 9, September 10

News
Posted: / Updated:

Just in case you missed here, here are the top stories from tonight’s newscast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News