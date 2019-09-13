Fox 16 News at 9, September 12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A recent survey revealing the internet's most vulnerable passwords showed "123456" is the most common password, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code.

The survey, by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached. Several combinations of numbers made up the top 10, while "blink182" was the most popular musical artist and "superman" the most common fictional character.