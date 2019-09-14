Breaking News
Van Buren County 911 coordinator busted on child porn charges, answers questions outside of jail

Fox 16 News at 9, September 13

News
Posted: / Updated:

Just in case you missed it, here are the top stories from tonight’s news cast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News