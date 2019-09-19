FOX 16 News at 9, September 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Because of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, hundreds of children have a healthy place to go after school- a place which offers sports, tutoring, snacks and friendship.

With the abundance of activities and supplies the organization offers, funding is certainly needed for it's day-to-day operations, so on Wednesday, KARK 4 and Fox 16 teamed with the club to help make that happen with a telethon.