PINE BLUFF, Ark.-It's been almost three months since floodwaters took over homes and businesses in the Natural State and many families are still trying to get through the cleanup process.

"Some days you feel just why should I go on and continue to do it and then the next day you feel well it's well worth it," Nichols said.Ron Nichols has lived in the Island Harbor Estates in Pine Bluff for 30 years.