Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fearless 40: Cabot Panthers
Top Stories
Living Well: Impella heart pump saves man’s life
Thief robs Sherwood snow cone stand
FOX16 News at 9, August 28
WATCH: Dash cam video released of LRPD officer’s car crasheing into building
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: DeGrom aims to right Mets, Ryu tries to rebound
Top Stories
Francona: Indians plan on activating RHP Carrasco
Top Stories
Career change for Carli Lloyd? How about the NFL?
Yankees bash 4 more HRs, sweep Mariners with 7-3 victory
Waiver woes: NCAA decisions on transfers bring relief, angst
Hiura, Lyles help Brewers stop Cardinals’ 6-game win streak
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Washington County deputies investigate inmate murdered in cell
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Update: Victims identified in Phillips County double homicide, officer-involved shooting
2
of
/
2
FOX16 News at 9, August 28
News
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 09:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2019 / 09:32 PM CDT
Just in case you missed it, here are the top stories from the 10 o’clock news.
Special Reports
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Lottery News Local News