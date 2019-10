FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- 57-year-old Ricky Bible has been living in Baldwin County for the last four years in the Summerdale/Foley area usually at an RV park. But, now he is in the Baldwin County Jail after a student at Summerdale Elementary told the school resource officer about a possible inappropriate interaction with Bible.

"Very brave for her to go ahead and talk to the officer and that's what prompted this investigation," says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office