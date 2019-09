Tyler Thomason is at the only remaining Franke’s Cafeteria in Little Rock following the closure of its downtown location. Posted by FOX16 News on Thursday, September 5, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Franke’s Cafeteria closed its downtown location Wednesday.

The downtown location was in the Regions bank building.

A sign in the building says Sack It, a take out restaurant operated by Franke’s, is still open at this time.

Franke’s, which has been in business since 1919, will still be open at their West Little Rock and Conway locations.