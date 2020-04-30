Fraternal Order of Police calling on LR Mayor to investigate LR Chief of Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New concern tonight over Little Rock’s police chief.

Officers with the Fraternal Order of Police are now calling on the Mayor of Little Rock to investigate potential wrongdoing.

This comes as two lawsuits have been filed against the chief in just two weeks.

We’ve been looking into the most recent allegations and this is what we’ve learned.

This latest lawsuit stems from the Officer Charles Starks case claiming Police Chief Keith Humphrey started retailing against employees who testified in that case.

At the Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey just marked his first year on the job, but a new lawsuit claims Humphrey started abusing his power just days after taking his oath, pledging his honor and integrity to the city.

“The Chief unfortunately has treated people differently,” said Chris Burks an Attorney.

Burks is speaking for his clients, Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk and Leuitenant Christina Plummer. Both claim retaliation from the Cheif. Fulk was a candidate for the Chief’s job, but her lawyer said that’s not the issue here.

“The leadership of the department is broken at this point and the city should be concerned about it,” said Burks.

According to the lawsuit, less than a week on the job Humphrey rushed to close the officer Charles Starks shooting investigation, something Fulk later testified about in court.

“The Police Chief then gave her a negative performance review, all these ticky tacky things, as a female all these things about her appearance different things like that, that you would never do,” said Burks.

The suit claims that escalated to Humphrey “regularly attacking Fulk” and then targeting Plummer for supporting her.

“It’s a textbook classic retaliation. It’s sad, it’s unfortunate, it was tried to work out in private but the Chief has not worked things out in private,” said Burks.

Humphrey and the Police Department are aware of the allegations.

“We don’t make any comments on pending litigation so that’s something that will be worked out through the courts,” said LT. Michael Ford from the Little Rock Police Department.

But the Fraternal Order of Police wants action now. In this memo asking Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to investigate whether the Chief broke any city or department policies.

Several sources tell us another lawsuit against the Chief could be coming in the next few days. We did reach out to the Mayor’s office and a spokesperson tells us the Mayor has complete confidence in his police Chief.