LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In celebration of former President Bill Clinton’s 76th birthday, the Clinton Presidential Center will offer all visitors free admission on Saturday.

Clinton Center representatives are encouraging visitors to explore the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is located at 1200 President Clinton Ave and reflects the day-to-day workings of the White House and the Clinton Administration.

The Clinton Center now offers a mobile app which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for an enhanced tour experience.

The Clinton Presidential Center is also home to the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the Little Rock offices of the Clinton Foundation and the U of A Clinton School of Public Service.

Learn more about the Clinton Center at ClintonPresidentialCenter.org.