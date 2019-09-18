Free dental care in Little Rock October 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Family Dental will provide free dental care through their second annual Dentistry from the Heart on Friday, October 4. Patients will receive care on a first come, first served basis beginning at 7:00 AM at the Arkansas Family Dental clinic at 13600 David O. Dodd Road in Little Rock.

Arkansas Family Dental provided over $100,000 in free dental care through Dentistry from the Heart last year alone. Patients 18 and older can choose either a cleaning, one filling or one extraction free of charge.

Since 2001, Dentistry from the Heart has grown to include over 300 annual events nationwide and around the world. More than 500,000 people who could otherwise not afford dental care have found aid and relief through the program.

“This event is an opportunity for us to give back to our community and address the increasing number of Americans without dental insurance,” said Dr. Tina Nichols of Arkansas Family Dental. “Dentistry from the Heart enables us to annually invest in hundreds of Arkansas smiles and proves to be a rewarding experience for both the patients and our staff.”

More info:

Dentistry from the Heart

Facebook event page