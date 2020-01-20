Free glasses for some LRSD students, donated by doctors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of kids packed the UAMS Jones Eye Institute Monday in hopes of walking away with better vision.

“Two out of three kids are not getting their follow up care and not getting comprehensive eye exams and glasses,” explained Doctor Katie Brown.

Any child in the Little Rock School District that failed their eye exam or missed it were put in contact with organizers at UAMS. Volunteers said the school nurses played a huge role in helping them reach the students who needed eye exams.

“I was excited. When I got the letter I called even before I left school,” said Harriett Smith, who brought her granddaughter in.

Those who attended received an eye exam and were fitted for a pair of glasses. It was all free of cost and donated by local doctors.

“I think it’s awesome. It really is or otherwise we would have a problem trying to get her glasses and stuff,” Smith added.

“They probably haven’t had clear vision, so they don’t know that they are blurry so we put glasses on them for the first time and they are like ‘oh wow that’s amazing’,” continued Dr. Brown.

More than 180 appointments were scheduled and walk in’s were welcome as well. Volunteers said they served more than 200 students.

The glasses will be sent directly to their school in a few weeks for distribution.