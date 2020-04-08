Free personal use firewood cutting available on Ozark-St. Francis National Forests

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (April 8, 2020) – Personal firewood cutting is free to the general public until
June 1, 2020, on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in designated areas.
Woodcutters may contact their nearest district office for information on the steps to take in
order to obtain a permit.
Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is an amount of
tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
Personal use firewood cutting allows visitors to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead
trees under most conditions on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. Woodcutters must check
with the local ranger district to receive a permit and information on any specific local
restrictions or requirements other than those listed below.
In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements.
- Do not fell green trees for firewood.
- Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.
- Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and
wild and scenic river corridors.
- Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown
on the firewood gathering area map if provided, as being closed to firewood gathering.
- Trees or logs must not be felled or skidded across live streams, lakes, or reservoirs. If a
tree is accidentally felled into a waterway, leave the entire tree. Firewood gathering is
prohibited within 150 feet of any running stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area
- The following activities are prohibited: using over-the-terrain vehicles for skidding,
yarding or skidding systems in excess of 100 feet, log trucks for hauling, or vehicles
drove off roadways to gather firewood.