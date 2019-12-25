Friend of alleged Bryant police shooter talks about what happened the night of the shooting

BRYANT, Ark.- Just 24 hours after an officer was shot in Bryant we are learning more about the alleged shooter, Austin Swindle.

We spoke with Taylor Potter, who says she has known Austin Swindle since 6th grade. However, she says everyone called him Chance.

“It’s very hard to start our Christmas without him,” said Taylor Potter, Friend of Austin Swindle.

Potter says she has known Swindle for nearly 14 years.

“He was a very caring person, very good with children, he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Potter.

Potter says Swindle was a great friend, but he had high highs and low lows.

“He felt emotions so intensely. You know, his highs were beyond compare and his lows were really dark and deep,” said Potter.

One of those low points, Potter says happened on Monday night.

“The only thing that I can keep in my mind to keep me sane at this point, is just that he completely lost control of himself,” said Potter.

Monday night, Police say Swindle shot Bryant Police Officer Samantha Hodgson.

Police say Hodgson was responding to a suicide call, which Potter says actually came from Swindle’s mother.

“I had just got off the phone with him when this happened so shocked is not even a word I would use to describe how I was feeling I didn’t believe it,” said Potter.

A police report says after Swindle shot officer Hodgson, he came outside and pointed the gun at other officers.

The report shows that’s when Sgt. David Miller shot and killed him.

“I don’t see him being an intentionally violent person. I think everything was driven out of fear and pain from the underlining depression he was feeling,” said Potter.

Potter says their family and friends are praying for the officers involved.

The family is also planning a balloon released for Swindle’s birthday which is on New Years’.