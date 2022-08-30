SEARCY, Ark. – As the global community remembers Mikhail Gorbachev after his death at 91, some in Arkansas are thinking back to the former Soviet leader’s trip to the Natural State three decades ago.

Gorbachev spoke at Harding University in October 1998. Thousands attended the speech of the former and last President of the Soviet Union.

Considered at the time and now as a pivotal figure of the 20th century, Gorbachev told the crowd that he had left Russian politics in 1992.

He spoke as a man who remained committed to the socialist ideals of the former Soviet Union, saying to the audience, “I ask my countrymen to share the responsibility.”

Attendance for his Harding speech was sold-out. The campus carried it on closed circuit television for the campus audience.

Gorbachev visited the Harding campus as part of the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. The program has brought political leaders and public figures to the Searcy campus since the 1970s, including both Pres. George H.W. Bush and Pres. George W. Bush.