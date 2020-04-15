Full Out Barre offering free access to Arkansans affected by COVID-19 crisis

Breaking News
Extra money coming to healthcare workers in Arkansas during COVID-19 crisis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Full Out Barre is currently offering a new program called ‘FULL OUT COMMUNITY CARE PROGRAM’.

Through the Full Out Community Care Program, companies and individuals can apply for free access to all of there Virtual Live Classes and On Demand access.

Full Out Barre is offering free access to its program to those who have lost jobs or have been put on furlough during the current COVID-19 crisis.

They are making this available to all Arkansans statewide.

Click here for more information.

